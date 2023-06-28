The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Municipal Government Holds a Study Meeting-News-Ningde Channel of Southeast Net

On June 26, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Municipal Government held a study meeting to study and understand the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” and “Excerpts of Xi Jinping’s New Era on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” and other topics. General Secretary Xi Jinping studied and implemented the spirit of the important speech at the Educational Work Conference on the Theme of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and conducted intensive discussions. Municipal Party Secretary and Mayor Zhang Yongning presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that-

It is necessary to learn deeply and consciously be a firm believer in Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Combining the study of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the upcoming second batch of theme education, and with the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to Ningde, one-piece study and understanding, We will firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions.

It is necessary to take the lead and consciously be an active disseminator of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. According to the unified deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, leading cadres at all levels of the government system should take the lead in going to the grassroots and frontlines, and promote the main spirit of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” to enter enterprises, rural areas, government agencies, campuses, communities, and the Internet, and create an upsurge of learning, publicity, and implementation.

We must unite knowledge and action, and consciously be a loyal practitioner of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Focusing closely on the primary task of high-quality development and the top priority of stable growth, we will take the in-depth promotion of the “four-year” activities and the “15 special actions” as the starting point, and go all out to fight for the economy and grasp development, and strive to create a “growth pole” “, build “four districts”, and strive to write “Ningde chapter” to make new and greater contributions.

At the meeting, Zhang Yongning and Wu Weiyun, members of the party group of the municipal government, made key speeches, Ye Qifa, Bao Jiangsu, and Zhan Shaoling attended the meeting, and Zheng Zhonghui, a non-member of the Communist Party of China, attended the meeting. (Mindong Daily reporter Chen Yinghong)

