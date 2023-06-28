a policeman murdered his ex-partner and his ex-sister-in-law

A woman and her sister were shot to death by a Buenos Aires police officer, the ex-partner of one of them, who also seriously injured the husband of one of the victims, in a house in the Buenos Aires town of Arturo Seguí, La Plata district, they reported. Today police sources.

The double femicide occurred last night at a home located at 411 Street, between 156 and 157, in the aforementioned La Plata town.

As detailed by the sources, a Buenos Aires policeman, identified as Nazareno Sebastián Miño (38), went to the place in search of his 7 and 10-year-old children, the result of his relationship with his ex-partner, Victoria Díaz (35).

For reasons that are yet to be determined, an argument began with the woman, who was with her sister, Castorina Díaz (39), and her brother-in-law, Alcides Martínez (33).

At one point, the officer from the Buenos Aires force took out his regulation weapon, a 9-millimeter caliber pistol, and began shooting at the three people.

As a result of the attack, the two women, of Paraguayan nationality, died at the scene, while the man who was with them in the house was seriously wounded by a bullet at the height of the right eye, for which he had to be transferred urgently. to the Gonnet hospital in an ambulance from the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME).

He took the children after the crimes

According to witnesses informed the police, after committing the murders, the policeman left the place with his children.

Later, police officers detained Miño at the door of the Arturo Seguí Detachment, at diagonal 146 between 414 bis and 415 and, according to the investigators, the children were unharmed.

The General Audit of Internal Affairs of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security immediately dismissed Miño, who worked in the Directorate of Technological Control of the aforementioned portfolio.

The prosecutor Ana Medina intervenes in the investigation, who labeled the case as “double homicide in the context of femicide and attempted homicide.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

