The toll from the flood disaster in Libya is increasing! – Recent news

Central MediterraneanThe “Daniel” storm, which was effective in Turkey and hit the east of Libya on September 10, caused floods in the cities of Benghazi, Beyda, Merc, Sousse and Derna, and according to the latest statement, more than 6 thousand people lost their lives and thousands of people died in the disaster. He was also reported missing.

Great destruction occurred disaster Türkiye, one of the first countries to provide aid to the region, continues to deliver aid to the region.. Okay Memiş, President of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), He reported that 550 personnel and approximately 4 thousand tons of aid materials were sent to Libya, where the flood disaster occurred, with two military ships affiliated with the Naval Forces Command. In his statement to journalists before the departure of the ships from Izmir Alsancak Port to Libya, Memiş said that, as AFAD, they started to plan and carry out search and rescue and humanitarian aid organizations after the flood disaster in Libya.

Türkiye was the first country to arrive in Libya

Memiş stated that Turkey was the first country to arrive in Libya with planes belonging to the Ministry of National Defense. “The republic of Türkiye, We, as the personnel of the Republic of Turkey, AFAD “We were the first to arrive there with our other teams, and we are still the strongest country that lends a helping hand to the people who are experiencing this great pain and disaster, and we, the Turkish nation, are the ones who provide the strongest support,” he said.

Search and rescue activities continue

Reminding that the teams are still continuing their search and rescue activities, Memiş said, “We hope that we can reach the people alive, save them and keep them alive. If not, we are making a great effort to reach the bodies of the people who lost their loved ones. In addition, we are making a great effort to reach the bodies of the people who have lost their relatives. We are also trying to provide the necessary assistance to the people who survived somehow to continue their daily lives. Today, we have 550 personnel, 42 vehicles, 8 boats, 2 thousand 250 tents, 22 thousand blankets, 1750 food parcels, with our two military ships affiliated with the Naval Forces Command of the Ministry of National Defense. “We are setting off with 240 thousand liters of water, that is, approximately 4 thousand tons of aid materials in total. We, as the Turkish nation and the Turkish state, hope that with the February 6 experience, we will share the pain of the people living in Libya and our Libyan brothers as soon as possible.” He included his words.

Death toll is increasing

In the statement made by the Libyan Red Crescent, the number of people who lost their lives in the flood disaster in Libya was 11 bin 300’e It was reported that it increased.

