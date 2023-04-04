Despite the fact that Slovakia and Poland will transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, this will not significantly affect the balance of forces in the airspace, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

“A request to stop manipulating the headlines, making unsubstantiated “victory news” about the transfer of Slovak and Polish MiGs, thanks to which, I quote… “it was possible to equip three fighter brigades”… And where did the number 72 come from?!” – writes Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat.

He also reminds that there are 5 fighter brigades in the Air Force of the Armed Forces, three of them are armed with MiG-29.

The transfer of Polish and Slovak MiGs will somewhat strengthen the capabilities of the Air Force of the Armed Forces in the performance of current combat missions, but in no way can solve the issue of a counteroffensive.

“To gain air superiority and victory, we need modern multi-purpose aircraft with a wide range of weapons”– writes Ignat.

On the air of the National Telethon, the speaker of the Air Force also recalled that Russia had recently started using glide bombs, dropping dozens of them a day across the demarcation line from Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft. This tactic of the enemy is a new threat to Ukrainian air defense forces.

“There is no lull. Enemy aviation, unfortunately, works. And yesterday it was repeatedly said in the news that planners started using bombs that can fly tens of kilometers, up to 70 km approximate distance. The enemy uses 10-15 to 20 bombs per day along the demarcation line from Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft that are not within the range of our anti-aircraft defense, and this is a new threat for us that needs to be promptly responded to.” he said.

According to Ignat, Ukraine has nothing to react at the moment.

“In order to drive those planes as far as possible from our borders, we need long-range air defense systems and means such as Patriot, we definitely want fighters that can use air-to-air missiles at long distances”he added.

That is, the situation in the air at the moment is quite disappointing.

We will remind you that during the past day, the occupiers launched 3 rocket and 21 air strikes, and carried out 33 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The fiercest battles continue in Donbas for Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka.

