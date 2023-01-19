Julian Andres Santa

Today starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium, the Colombian National Team will debut against Paraguay in the U-20 South American Championship, which will start with the inaugural match at 5 p.m. between those selected from Peru and Brazil.

The technical director Héctor Cárdenas analyzed the match against the Paraguayans. “ORna de their strengths is the technical management, who knows Colombian soccer very well, knows many of our players. They have us well referenced, a team with a very offensive proposal, with traits of what is the behavior and collective functioning of their team. This is a team that tries to play a good game, which has players with very good technical condition, skilful and unbalanced one on one”.

Regarding the absence of Jhon Jáder Durán, who was one of the leaders of the group and was called up by his new team, Aston Villa, who did not lend him out for this tournament, the coach added: “Tohe side of his teammates we have three alternatives, which have also been doing well during the year in each and every one of their clubs. We have the alternative of Hurtado, Caraballo and Zuleta”.