It is expected to be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam) platforms on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) “Dragon Restoration Among People! The PC (Steam) platform version has been added to the two special product sets “Taiwan Limited Edition & Taiwan Official Online Store Limited Edition”.

The price of the additional PC (Steam) platform version is the same as that of the PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 versions: NT.2,790. In addition to the game serial number, there are also special small wine cups and sake bottles, character perpetual calendars and character postcards.



In addition, the combination of “Taiwan Official Online Store Limited Edition” also has the option of the PC (Steam) platform version. In addition to the above peripherals, there is also a piece of haori from the third team of the Shinsengumi. This combination is only available for sale at SEGA’s official “SEGA Taiwan Online Store”.



The additional “Taiwan Official Online Store Limited Edition” PC (Steam) platform version is priced at the same price as the PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 versions: NT.3,790. In addition to the game serial number, there are also special small wine cups and sake bottles, character perpetual calendars and character postcards. Online pre-orders are open from now on, the quantity is limited, so hurry up!

【 Product information 】

Product Name: Dragon Restoration Among Men!pole

gaming platform :

PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One /

Windows / Steam

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam platforms only sell digital regular edition and digital deluxe edition.

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)

price :

Regular Edition: 1,590 TWD in Taiwan / 408 HKD in Hong Kong

Digital Deluxe Edition: Taiwan 1,890 TWD／Hong Kong 488 HKD

Game Category: Action Adventure

Number of players: 1 person

Game Rating: Restricted

Official site: https://ryu-ga-gotoku.com/Ishin_kiwami/cht/

