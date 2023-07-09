Garmin Dash Cam Live in the test: car camera with real-time remote access

The Garmin Dash Cam Live is a high-quality dash cam that can send images via live transmission (optional) to smartphones via the Garmin Live app. App and device offer high quality, but the camera is quite expensive at just under 370 euros. If you also book the LTE tariff, you have to reckon with an additional 11 euros per month.

Design



The camera has a high-quality and unobtrusive design. The exact dimensions of the dashcam are 8 × 5 × 2 centimeters with a weight of 110 grams. This corresponds to about the size of a cigarette pack with the lens attached. The camera’s display has a diagonal of 2.95 inches (7.5 centimeters) and a resolution of 640 × 360 pixels. It is an LCD. The dash cam is attached with an adhesive leg and can be rotated in all directions with a ball joint.

The app has a simple structure and allows recordings or live broadcasts to be saved and played back. At the same time, the app can be used to locate the location of the dashcam – and thus the vehicle.

Sharing the videos is also possible with the app. The data is stored on the microSD card (16 GB) or in a paid cloud storage called “Vault Subscription”. The costs for this are 6 euros per month. The videos are saved manually in parallel in the cloud when there is an active WLAN connection, even without a subscription, but the system deletes the videos after 24 hours.

Furnishing



The equipment includes a camera with a mount and a short and a long power cable that is connected via micro-USB. A USB adapter for the cigarette lighter is also included. Cigarette lighters are partially supplied with permanent current. If this is not the case in the respective vehicle, additional cables may be necessary. A suction cup for the dashcam is not included, it is attached using the adhesive holder.

If there is no cellular subscription with Garmin, the Dash Cam stores the videos in the built-in microSD memory card. It’s 16GB, which isn’t particularly generous, especially given the overall price of the camera.

For the camera to work with the engine off, it must be powered by a constant power source. Not all vehicles have the cigarette lighter supply power when the ignition is off. In this case, an optional cable that connects the camera to the OBD II port helps. It costs another 50 euros. Alternatively, there is the car connection cable from Garmin for parking monitoring, with which the cam is connected directly to the power lines of the car – but those who install it should know what they are doing. The cable changes hands for 35 euros.

It is a pity that the camera cannot be moved from a distance in order to be able to monitor the vehicle completely. However, in larger vehicles it is possible to synchronize multiple cameras with the app. This can be useful in a professional environment.

There is also a radar detector. To do this, the dashcam relies on an external database that also works without a subscription. The warning of speed traps is included free of charge. However, this function is prohibited and must be switched off in Germany.

special functions



The most important special function of the dash cam is certainly being able to view live images from the camera on the go. An LTE connection is required to access it. This turns the camera into a fully-fledged dash cam including real-time monitoring of the vehicle or boat. For this to work, however, the camera must be connected to a stable external energy source, in particular directly to the car battery or to the OBD II connection in the vehicle. Without an external power supply, the battery only lasts 30 minutes.

The camera sends the images via LTE. However, this requires a separate contract with Garmin. The “LTE Vault subscription” costs 11 euros/month and is only available for use with Dash Cam Live. The subscription is managed via the Garmin Drive app.

service



The dash cam can be operated with voice commands. This allows users to keep their hands on the vehicle. However, the general use of the dash cam is based on the Garmin Drive app. This is available in the app stores for iPhones and Android smartphones. The app is the hub when it comes to viewing and managing the videos. If the camera has an LTE subscription, the app will show the location of the camera and the vehicle.

picture quality



The resolution of the camera corresponds to 1,440p. She also records sound. With the appropriate settings, the camera automatically starts recording when the ignition is activated. The wide-angle lens has a viewing angle of 140 degrees and can display and record day and night views. The dash cam records the entire journey and saves the videos in GLV and MP4 formats on the SD card. The videos are divided into individual minutes.

Garmin Dash Cam Live – Images

Preis



Due to the high-quality workmanship and the special functions, the camera is quite expensive. Garmin’s recommended retail price is 400 euros. Some dealers already carry the dash cam from 370 euros. Of course that’s tricky. However, the equipment is very good: location display, anti-theft devices and parking surveillance are not available on inexpensive models.

Conclusion



The Garmin Dash Cam Live is expensive, but it also offers a lot. The live view makes it possible to monitor the car, camper, boat or truck, even if the LTE contract naturally incurs monthly costs. The operation with voice control is functional and makes it easier to use the dash cam while driving. Recordings start automatically and the quality of the videos is high. It is therefore definitely worth buying the camera if you want to spend the relatively high amount of 400 euros for a dashcam. A remote control would be nice, but is not a knockout criterion and the remaining scope is impressive.

