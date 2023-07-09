Home » Rügen: Bundestag decides to include Mukran in the LNG law
Rügen: Bundestag decides to include Mukran in the LNG law

Rügen: Bundestag decides to include Mukran in the LNG law

Although the plans were controversial, the Bundestag decided to include the port of Mukran in the LNG Act as a location for a liquid gas terminal. Economics Minister Robert Habeck emphasized that it was a matter of securing Germany’s energy supply.

