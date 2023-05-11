Home » The TSJE will not open envelope 4 nor will it suspend the counting and final judgment of the national elections
News

The TSJE will not open envelope 4 nor will it suspend the counting and final judgment of the national elections

by admin
The TSJE will not open envelope 4 nor will it suspend the counting and final judgment of the national elections

The Superior Court of Electoral Justice does not accept the requests to open envelope number 4 of the national elections, the institution reported this Thursday.

He mentioned that the decision was made through AI No. 91/2023. On the other hand, the TSJE states that there will be no recount of ballots, international audit of voting machines and their operating system, presented by different political organizations.

Finally, in the statement published on the news portal and on social networks, it mentions that the request for the suspension of the counting and final judgment of the national elections, presented by the National Crusade Party, is not accepted.

This Thursday, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice began the final count and judgment of the national elections.

See also  On the beach, the sun kills the virus in seconds: but alone it is not enough

You may also like

The first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation...

PedidosYa promotes flexible conditions among collaborating mothers

SENA announces more than 600 vacancies to work...

Bernabeu Reconstruction: Construction of the 360-degree video display...

340,000 families will reduce their income tax payment...

This will be the Dream League, the league...

FH: Regina Prankl is the new head of...

Sustainable health development in the post-pandemic era

Shoddy works? They will investigate the former mayor...

Mother of five killed by dealers shot in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy