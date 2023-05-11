The TSJE will not open envelope 4 nor will it suspend the counting and final judgment of the national elections

The Superior Court of Electoral Justice does not accept the requests to open envelope number 4 of the national elections, the institution reported this Thursday.

He mentioned that the decision was made through AI No. 91/2023. On the other hand, the TSJE states that there will be no recount of ballots, international audit of voting machines and their operating system, presented by different political organizations.

Finally, in the statement published on the news portal and on social networks, it mentions that the request for the suspension of the counting and final judgment of the national elections, presented by the National Crusade Party, is not accepted.

This Thursday, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice began the final count and judgment of the national elections.