Home » The U.S. Plans to Provide Military Aid to Taiwan Amidst High-Level Talks with China
News

The U.S. Plans to Provide Military Aid to Taiwan Amidst High-Level Talks with China

by admin

Title: US Plans to Provide Military Aid to Taiwan Amid High-Level Talks with China

Date: August 3, 2023

In a rare high-level security dialogue between China and the United States, the US Department of Defense and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held talks on August 2nd. This comes after previous breakdowns in Sino-US defense ministers’ dialogues. Concurrently, reports from the “Financial Times” suggest that the US intends to borrow foreign military financing to provide military aid to Taiwan.

During the high-level dialogue, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner and Yang Tao, Director of the North American and Oceanian Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, discussed defense relations between the two countries, as well as regional security in the Indo-Pacific. Ratner emphasized that the US will continue to maintain military exchanges with China.

While the US has dispatched senior officials such as Antony Blinken and Janet Yellen to resume dialogue with China, high-level military interactions between the two countries have yet to progress. This has increased instability in the Indo-Pacific region and put pressure on the US. However, this dialogue has sparked hope for the resumption of high-level security talks between the two sides.

Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China, the first by a US Secretary of State in five years, has been met with some symbolic gestures highlighting the strained US-China relations. Blinken was greeted by a low-ranking Chinese official, and photos captured the moment when he stepped on a “red line” drawn on the ground at the airport. Interestingly, these gestures differed from previous visits by US secretaries of state. The Chinese state media also did not mention what Blinken said during his talks.

See also  Families got together during the holiday! Gas intervention from the police

Blinken’s visit is seen as potentially paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco in November, where he could meet with US President Joe Biden. The resumption of dialogue between the US and China is believed to be driven, in part, by Beijing’s hopes for Xi’s attendance at the APEC summit.

During the talks, there were notable differences between the Chinese and US delegations in terms of mask-wearing. While Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, wore masks, Blinken and other US personnel did not. This is in contrast to previous trilateral talks involving Chinese and US officials, where no masks were worn.

The meeting between Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping was uncertain until the last moment. The fact that Xi met with Blinken suggests that there will be continued high-level communication between China and the US, and it serves to achieve constructive discussions as the main objective of the visit.

In the midst of these developments, the conflict in the Taiwan Strait continues to impact US-China relations. The US White House Office of Management and Budget is reportedly planning to include Taiwan in the supplementary budget for military aid to Ukraine this month. If approved, this would be the first time Taiwan acquires weapons through the “foreign military financing” system, funded by US tax dollars.

Overall, these recent developments signify a potential shift in the dynamics between China, Taiwan, and the US. The resumption of high-level dialogue and the prospect of US military aid to Taiwan have implications for regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

You may also like

the heaviest ever lived » Science News

The municipality will carry out cleaning work in...

Invima alerted for arepas de chócolo that does...

Rome, 4-2 at Farense in the last friendly...

On August 15, the allocation of subsidies from...

Zhejiang Public Security Organ’s Summer Crackdown Leads to...

Triennale Milano, tender to expand the Design museum...

Lasso failed to find the formula to unlock...

Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment and Multiple Offenses...

Motorboat world championship in Viverone – News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy