[#报告身身解决月子中心provides surrogacy services# Nurse: Otherwise, why did you give so much money? Clients: They are all surrogates, none born by themselves]According to Guangdong Satellite TV’s report on March 15, when the reporter was undercover at the March Confinement Center in Jianglan, Guangzhou, a nurse revealed that the confinement center provided surrogacy services to customers. The twins in the center are said to have been born to a couple through a surrogate mother. When the reporter asked “Is he a surrogate?” the nurse said “Nonsense, otherwise why would you give you so much money?”. To confirm the nurse’s statement, the reporter contacted the parents of the twins, who admitted frankly that they were the surrogate mothers they found in the confinement center. The customer said that all those who came to the confinement center were surrogates, and none of them were born by themselves. “We pay and they will arrange.” @大风video

