A survey published in the magazine Bmc Public Health confirmed that Rsitting more than 8 hours a day increases the likelihood of developing a condition obesity. The probability decreases dramatically if you do not move for only 4 hours a day.

The study was conducted on nearly 8,000 people between the ages of 20 and 65, split equally between men and women. The same population sample had already participated in the Latin American Study on Nutrition and Health (Elans): a large survey involving Argentine, Brazilian, Chilean, Colombian, Costa Rican, Ecuadorian, Peruvian and Venezuelan citizens. The experiment consisted in having the volunteer subjects remain seated for about 420 minutes a day, i.e. 7 hours.

Although a maximum number of minutes has not been identified sedentary lifestyle that is scientifically connected to the increase in the possibility of developing conditions of obesity, the World Health Organization recommends reducing it to a minimum. There Doctor Irina KovalskysPhD and pediatric nutrition specialist at the Catholic University of Argentina, says: “We were convinced that any strenuous exercise could compensate for a sedentary lifestyle, but we now know that a sedentary lifestyle has a direct effect on chronic disease.” In short, doing intense physical exercise is not an effective way to counteract the risks that a sedentary lifestyle entails.

The solution seems to be simpler and within everyone’s reach: just “break” periods of sedentary lifestyle with short physical activities to reactivate. These exercises don’t have to be intense and vigorous, a light activity is sufficient: stand up every hour to stretch, alternately move your legs while sitting, do a walk for at least 30 minutes a dayprefer the stairs to the lift, park a little further away to reach the office on foot.

Small gestures and brief daily activities which can have excellent effects on cardiovascular health and which, moreover, can help us fight the risk of developing obesity conditions.