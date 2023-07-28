The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Edgardo Mulato, responded to the threats made by the Union of Workers of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (STISSS) to the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

«They can prolong and shield themselves in the Exception Regime 1, 2, 3 more years… those who want. But it will not last a lifetime, there is no evil that lasts a hundred years, SOON THEY WILL FALL,” the union published on social networks.

Given this, the Mulato deputy responded to the unionists: “If the people pay the salary of the STISSS unionists. So, the people DEMANDS them not to protect bad workers, nor dinosaurs and even less freeloaders».

Likewise, the legislator from San Salvador assured that “The Union Struggle must pursue labor harmony, not against the people.”

In recent days, different health unions have protested against the actions taken by the Government, in relation to the sanctions imposed on health professionals, due to actions that have harmed the well-being of Salvadorans.

