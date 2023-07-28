Construction Begins to Replace Main Fence at Parque de la Amistad Amid Controversy

Construction to Replace Border Fence at Parque de la Amistad Begins amid Criticism

The United States immigration authorities have announced that construction will commence this week to replace the main fence at Parque de la Amistad, which sits between California and Mexico. The binational park, known as Friendship Park, has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, and pro-immigrant groups have raised concerns about the proposed works that were initially approved during the Donald Trump Administration.

The construction of a 9-meter-high double wall, aimed at replacing the deteriorated current fence, is part of the Trump government’s plan to completely close the park. Established in 1971 as a symbol of friendship between the American and Mexican people, Friendship Park has historically served as a meeting place for families and friends on both sides of the border.

Last year, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office suspended construction to engage in dialogue with dissatisfied communities. However, the agency recently announced that the project would resume this year. Additionally, the CBP detailed that the construction of a secondary fence surrounding the park is almost complete.

In response to concerns regarding access for visitors on the American side of the border, the CBP assured that it remains committed to allowing entry to Parque de la Amistad. After the primary fence construction is completed, Border Patrol will permit access through a gate in the secondary fence during designated times and once it is deemed operationally safe to do so.

Moreover, the CBP expressed its commitment to restoring the Binational Garden within the park. The agency intends to address the environmental impact caused by the construction, which has sparked opposition from environmental advocates concerned about local vegetation and flora.

Critics argue that the replacement of the fences not only affects the symbolic significance of Friendship Park but also impedes the reunion of families who have been separated due to immigration policies. Opposition to the project has been strong, prompting continuous debate and protests.

As construction begins, all eyes will be on Friendship Park, questioning the outcomes of this controversial project and its potential effects on the environment, the community, and the overall spirit of friendship between the two nations.

