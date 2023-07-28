Guatemalan Authorities Capture Alleged Salvadoran Gang Member ‘El Animal’ in Tactical Operation

Title: Salvadoran Gang Member Apprehended in Guatemala, Handed Over to Authorities

Subtitle: Joint Efforts to Bolster Regional Security Discussed in Bilateral Meeting

Agents of the National Division against the Criminal Development of Gangs (Dipanda) of the National Civil Police (PNC) successfully executed a tactical operation that led to the location and arrest of an alleged Salvadoran gang member known by his alias “El Animal” in the village of Jicaral, Atescatempa, Jutiapa.

The individual, identified as Aníbal Edgardo Hernández, aged 34, was revealed to be a member of the Hollywood Locos Salvatruchas clique affiliated with the Salvatrucha gang in El Salvador. With a criminal record for illicit drug trafficking and illegal group involvement dating back to April 4, 2011, Hernández was deemed a high-profile target for law enforcement agencies.

Dubbed “El Animal” due to his unlawful presence within the national territory, Hernández was swiftly apprehended and subsequently transported to the headquarters of the Guatemalan Institute of Migration (IGM) located on the San Cristóbal de Atescatempa border, Jutiapa. He was then handed over to the authorities of El Salvador for further legal proceedings.

This latest arrest adds to the growing number of Salvadoran gang members who have been detected and apprehended within Guatemala’s borders this year. A total of 60 individuals have been flagged and referred for their illegal presence in the country, while 14 are currently incarcerated in various Guatemalan prisons for their involvement in criminal activities.

Recognizing the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in addressing the regional security challenges, Guatemala’s Minister of Interior plans to hold a meeting with El Salvador’s Minister of Security and Public Justice, Gustavo Villatoro. The purpose of this meeting is to enhance communication channels and devise joint strategies aimed at guaranteeing the safety and security of the region.

Efforts to strengthen security measures along the border with El Salvador are also set to be reinforced, particularly to prevent the entry of both gang members and Colombian moneylenders. Throughout this year, law enforcement agencies have successfully apprehended 45 individuals from Colombia involved in various criminal offenses.

With both countries committed to curbing the activities of transnational criminal groups and ensuring the safety of their citizens, the upcoming bilateral meeting between the ministers signals a step towards closer collaboration and effective law enforcement actions.

