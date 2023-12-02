René Depestre Prize 2023 – Interview with Rachida Belkacem, President of the Literary Prize jury – WHAT IF WE TALKED ABOUT IT

Member of the jury for the “D’ailleurs et d’ici” literary prize in 2020, member of the jury for the “ARS in Versi International Poetry Prize” in 2021, Rachida Belkacem chaired the Literary Prize René Depestre in 2023. Last Saturday, November 18 in Paris, the jury of the 2023 René Depestre Prize chose its winner, Melanie Lusetti for his novel “This bus story”, published by Éditions Milot. Interview with Rachida Belkacem, Franco-Moroccan novelist, about her role as jury president for the 1st René Depestre Prize.

Rachida Belkacem

A feather that calls out

If you had to summarize your career, what would you tell readers?

Rachida Belkacem: I am Franco-Moroccan, resident in Île-de-France, graduated in occupational health at the University of Paris-Est Créteil. I have always, always felt a deep desire to invest in the field of culture in France and Morocco.

Indeed, in 2020, I had the pleasure of being a member of the jury for the literary prize “D’ailleurs et d’ici” when it was created by Marc Cheb Sun.

I published my first novel “The Rebellion of Secrets” in January 2020 and collaborated on the work “Morocco, what are we afraid of”, under the direction of Abdelhak Najib and Noureddine Bousefiha, published by Éditions Orion.

In addition, I was chosen and featured in the art book “The Time of Free Women” by Abdelhak Najib among 150 committed and inspiring women in Morocco and in the diaspora. A book dedicated to Women, to all the Moroccan women who marked their time, the women who stand out for their careers and their life paths.

In 2021, I published in France a collection of poetry “Phronesis” available on the Mindset website, Amazon, Fnac and all bookstores in France since July 2021 (Illustrations Ilham Laraki Omari, painter).

In 2022, I also participated in the international literature event in January, a literature festival where life meets literature: “Panorama International Literature Festival 2022” representing France.

Also, I participated in the Paris-France event, under the theme “Morocco, land of cultures and arts” at the Maison du Maroc Foundation – FMDM as an author and speaker.

I had the privilege of exhibiting and signing my books at the famous and prestigious Carrousel du Louvre in Paris in April 2022 with Divine Académie.

I received the “Coup de cœur” literary prize on October 8, 2023 at the Book Fair in the city of Soissons in France for my poetry collection “Phronesis”. A salon paying tribute to women and writing.

A Prize as a unique place of possibilities

In addition, as you know, I am President of the René Depestre literary prize in 2023 for Éditions Milot and the Adventus Nova association in Paris, a prize to pay tribute to the illustrious writer René Depestre whose work remains a source from light. A unique international prize allowing authors from all continents visibility and exposure. A commitment with an international dimension that honors me.

The strength of this prize is to introduce an audience to a work, whatever the country. I stick to humanist themes with an attraction to women and their connection to the world. There is no claim in my writings – on the other hand – a desire to create bridges and open windows.

René Depestre Prize 2023: An informed jury

How did you learn of your nomination as president of the René Depestre Literary Prize Jury?

Naturally, after a working session for the René Depestre prize, I was a member of the jury and we were thinking about the direction to give to this prize.

Facebook page René Depestre Prize – Adventus Nova

You were accompanied by a jury who might not share your favorites, or have tastes opposite to yours, did that scare you a little?

On the contrary, it was very enriching for me to discover writing worlds such as the literature of Latin America and that of overseas.

How do you select candidates from all corners of the planet?

We have previously defined criteria for selection allowing an evaluation close to the sensitivity of the values ​​of this open, innovative and powerful price. We had the valuable contribution of jury members from the literary and writing world; certain works were quickly rejected because they did not meet the conditions of the prize.

What advice would you give to authors who are trying to write a manuscript for the 2024 René Depestre Literary Prize?

To write often and read stubbornly. Write about what motivates us the most, what touches us by transforming this into strength, that of the work. It is an opportunity, an incentive for as many people as possible to write and, for the best of them, to be published.

I would particularly like to congratulate all the participants and winners who have all demonstrated creativity, imagination, daring and uniqueness.

I would like to thank Mr. Donel Saint-Juste for this initiative and this highlighting of talents.

A great opportunity for us to speak internationally, to speak about culture with one voice.

Comments collected by Garens Jean-Louis

