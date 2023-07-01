The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers over the Korean Peninsula

United States flew on Friday nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea, days after North Korea carried out mass rallies against the United States in its capital.

the bombers B-52 long-range aircraft participated in joint air exercises with other US and South Korean fighter jets over the peninsula, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement. The flyby of the bombers is the latest in a series of temporary deployments of US strategic assets to South Korea in response to North Korea’s push to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Two weeks ago, the United States deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korean waters for the first time in six years. The arrival of the USS Michigan came a day after North Korea resumed missile tests to protest earlier exercises by the United States and South Korea that it sees as an invasion drill.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said the deployment of B-52 bombers increased the visibility of US strategic assets on the peninsula. He said the allies have been showing their firm determination to strengthen combined defense postures and joint drills with US strategic bombers will continue.

On Sunday, more than 120,000 North Koreans they participated in mass rallies in Pyongyang to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War. During the demonstrations, officials and residents made speeches pledging a “ruthless revenge” against the United States for the war and accused the United States of planning an invasion of North Korea.

The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. The United States places about 28,000 troops in South Korea as a deterrent against possible North Korean aggression.

Since the launch on June 15, two short-range ballistic missiles, North Korea has not conducted any further public weapons tests. But the deployment of the US bombers could prompt him to launch weapons again in protest.

Improving the “regular visibility of US strategic assets” on the Korean peninsula was part of the agreements reached between US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during their summit in Washington in April. Biden stated at the time that any North Korean nuclear attack on the United States or its allies “would result in the end of any regime” to take such action.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 missile tests in an attempt to expand its arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles aimed at the continental United States and South Korea. The allies have responded by expanding their military exercises.

In late May, a North Korean rocket launch carrying its first spy satellite failed, and the rocket plunged into the water shortly after liftoff. Since then, North Korea has repeatedly said it would attempt a second launch, saying it is crucial to build a space-based surveillance system to deal with what it calls hostility from the United States.

With information from AP

