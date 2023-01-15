Miss United States, R’Bonney Gabriel, was chosen this Saturday in New Orleans (USA) Miss Universe 2022.

The winner of the contest succeeds India Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021and will have the mission of being the face of a new phase of the organization of the contest focused on defending gender equality and women’s rights.

The first and second finalists were chosen, respectively, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez

These three candidates came out of a group of 16 semifinalists, which also included candidates from Spain, Haiti, Australia, Laos, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Curaçao, India and Colombia. The group was then reduced to five with the final three plus Puerto Rico and Curaçao.