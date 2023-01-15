Home Sports Cycling, Astana is waiting for Cavendish in training camp from Tuesday
Cycling, Astana is waiting for Cavendish in training camp from Tuesday

The Briton, born in 1985, was photographed on Friday evening at Alicante airport. The arrival of Bol is also confirmed with him

Astana is expecting Mark Cavendish in training camp on Tuesday, as the Gazzetta learned. As is well known, the British rider is leaving the Soudal Quick Step and in December our website had anticipated the agreement with the British team for the man who can be considered the best sprinter of all time (Sanremo, World Championship, 53 stages in the big rounds).

A little less than a month has passed since then and not all the details had yet been settled, for example an issue related to the sponsor of the glasses (different for Cavendish and for the team). But on Friday evening Cavendish was photographed in Alicante, at the airport, while he was being awaited by a team car that had gone to pick him up. And he is training with the team, even if it hasn’t been officially announced yet, also the Dutch Bol. But in the meantime Cavendish is on the way: the Kazakh team begins training camp on Tuesday in Altea, Spain.

