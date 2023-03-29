The United States will grant humanitarian parole to migrants who were injured during a fire at a detention center in Mexico that killed 38 people.

The US authorities are “prepared to use a humanitarian permit (…) to allow seriously injured individuals to receive intensive care” in health centers in the country, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) said in a statement to EFE.

Migrants who receive humanitarian parole may enter the United States temporarily, according to the CBP website.

On Monday night, 38 migrants from South and Central America died in a fire. The victims were at a station of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States.

The United States mourned the death of the migrants yesterday. In addition, he noted that the tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks that people face on their journey to US soil.

“The tragedy could have been avoided”

Leaked security videos show agents impassive as detained migrants plead for the door to be opened. Compatriots of the victims have denounced that the tragedy could be avoided.

The border between the United States and Mexico has come under pressure due to the use by the Joe Biden government of Title 42, a health regulation that allows the hot expulsions of migrants of some nationalities.

The victims of the fire were identified by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office as 28 Guatemalans, 13 Hondurans, 13 Venezuelans, 12 Salvadorans, 1 Ecuadorian and 1 Colombian, without specifying the number of deaths and injuries.

All of these countries – except Colombia and Ecuador – are subject to expulsion under the regulations that are expected to be repealed on May 11.

Under Title 42, imposed by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the United States has carried out more than 2.5 million expulsions of migrants, according to data from the International Rescue Committee.

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for migrants in Mexico. Nearly 900 died trying to cross without documents from the country into the United States.

