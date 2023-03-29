From the Mayor’s Office they warn the community in general, that, in the call for applications as potential beneficiary households of housing subsidies, money is NOT being requested from the applicants.

The Institute of Housing, Urban and Rural Management of Yopal, INDEV, is the only competent entity to receive the respective documentation.

The warning arose after it became known that unscrupulous people and/or companies that allegedly claim to have an agreement or support with INDEV, in the development of the call for applications for housing subsidies, demand money from the community in return.

These organizations that are deceiving citizens have already been identified, so the respective complaints will be filed with the competent authorities.

To resolve any concerns, citizens are suggested to go directly to the Bicentennial Coliseum to ask directly the INDEV officials.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

