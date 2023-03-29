Home News Unscrupulous would be charging money in Yopal with the call for housing
News

Unscrupulous would be charging money in Yopal with the call for housing

by admin
Unscrupulous would be charging money in Yopal with the call for housing

From the Mayor’s Office they warn the community in general, that, in the call for applications as potential beneficiary households of housing subsidies, money is NOT being requested from the applicants.

The Institute of Housing, Urban and Rural Management of Yopal, INDEV, is the only competent entity to receive the respective documentation.

Also read: The call for the delivery of housing subsidies from the Mayor’s Office of Yopal began

The warning arose after it became known that unscrupulous people and/or companies that allegedly claim to have an agreement or support with INDEV, in the development of the call for applications for housing subsidies, demand money from the community in return.

These organizations that are deceiving citizens have already been identified, so the respective complaints will be filed with the competent authorities.

To resolve any concerns, citizens are suggested to go directly to the Bicentennial Coliseum to ask directly the INDEV officials.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

See also  no more threats

You may also like

The United States will grant humanitarian permission to...

No charges on normal UPI payment, interchange fee...

Pope Francis’ health prognosis

Water prices are skyrocketing: farmers and consumers are...

Why does America still find its heritage in...

Tourists ran naked through the streets of Guatapé

More help for municipalities in SH to accommodate...

Due to the threat of an attack by...

the total mess

Xinhua News Agency called Ma Ying-jeou the CCP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy