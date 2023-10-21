Home » the unprecedented density of the asteroid – Scientific news.it
The surprising discovery

Researchers at the University of Arizona in Tucson have discovered surprising properties of asteroid 33 Polyhymnia. The extraordinary density of this asteroid suggests that it may host elements outside the known periodic table.

What are CUDOs?

The team, led by Johann Rafelski and assisted by student researchers, introduced the concept of compact ultradense objects (CUDOs). Osmium, the densest naturally occurring element on our planet, is surpassed by the hypothesized mass density of these CUDOs. The team believes that 33 Polyhymnia could be made up of elements exceeding the atomic number of 118, a previously unseen threshold.

Density beyond imagination

Expert analysis indicates that these hypothetical elements could have a density between 36 and 68.4 g/cm3, amplifying the 33 Polyhymnia anomaly. The asteroid, located between Mars and Jupiter, has garnered considerable interest from both NASA and private businesses hoping to capitalize on the asteroid belt’s benefits.

NASA involvement and future commitments

NASA is ready to launch missions to study these intriguing asteroids more closely and possibly recover samples. In particular, with the collaboration of Queen guitarist Brian May, NASA and the University of Arizona recently returned an asteroid sample to Earth, marking a historic first in space exploration.

