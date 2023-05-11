The US budget gave a surplus of 176 billion dollars

The US Treasury Department released its budget balance report for April. Accordingly, in the 7th month of the 2023 fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2022 and will end on September 30, 2023, the federal government’s budget surplus was calculated as 176 billion dollars. The federal government had a budget surplus of $308 billion in the same month of last year. Thus, in the budget surplus, the same […]

