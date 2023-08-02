The US recognizes the “great” work of hundreds of journalists in the country

The US Embassy in El Salvador said Monday that it recognizes the “great” work of hundreds of journalists in the country and that it supports press freedom.

“On this day we recognize the great work carried out by hundreds of Salvadoran journalists for the construction of an informed society,” he said in a message on Twitter regarding the Day of the Salvadoran Journalist.

The diplomatic headquarters in Santa Elena emphasized that “a free and independent press is essential for all countries” and assured that “the United States supports press freedom and applauds the work of journalists.”

According to the Association of Journalists of El Salvador (APES), the Salvadoran press is currently experiencing a situation of “persecution” and “criminalization,” as it has repeatedly stated.

The entity recently demanded that the Salvadoran State stop the “persecution” of the union that, in 2022, suffered at least 147 attacks, and that the legal reforms that “criminalize” their work be reversed.

The organization has also warned that the country has suffered setbacks in freedom of expression and of the press in the context of the emergency regime, approved in March 2022 after an escalation of murders attributed to gangs.

He indicated that, since the approval of the regime implemented to combat the maras (gangs), it has registered 385 attacks against journalists and the media.

The diplomatic mission published two more messages, one from Anthony Blinken and another from President Joe Biden, acknowledging the press.

