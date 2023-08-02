Illegal picks in the World Cup Tunnel

The authorities in Cali are very pending in relation to the illegal pick-ups that are carried out illegally in various parts of the city.

In the last few hours, one of these scenarios full of chaos, dangers, blockades and acrobatics occurred in a well-known and busy sector of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

A video circulating on social networks shows a group of these motorcyclists who shamelessly closed the important World Cup tunnel located in a strategic location on the city road.

After consolidating this road block, this group of motorcycles began to carry out the so-called ‘piques’ and some dangerous stunts.

This activity, as is their custom, in addition to the chaos that it caused to traffic in the sector, filled the citizens who witnessed this illegal activity with fear.

After closing Colombia Avenue, this group of people who were moving on motorcycles allegedly tried to go to Circunvalar Avenue to continue their fearful activities.

Luckily, the authorities of the capital of the Valley controlled the area preventing these acrobatic exercises from continuing.

In addition, they will begin to identify those responsible for closing the World Cup tunnel through security cameras in the area.

Analepsis:

More than 100 police officers and 30 officials from the Ministry of Mobility were present during an operation that took place days ago on the road to the sea.

This operation was carried out for this same problem, punishing 69 motorcyclists, immobilizing 30 motorcycles and seizing bladed weapons.

“The operations to avoid these events will be more constant, especially on Circunvalar avenue where illegal ‘piques’ are often reported. We continue to carry out different operations in the city to avoid this kind of dangerous maneuvers or illegal chokes that some motorcyclists continue to insist on carrying out,” said Jimmy Dranguet, Cali’s Secretary of Security at the time.

“We are intervening in order to end these practices of illegal pick-ups, with which multiple violations of the National Police Code are committed,” reported Colonel Jimmy Barberi.

The authorities are expected to reinforce these interventions, especially on Sundays at kilometer 18.

They will improve security in these sectors:

The reinforcement of the operatives arises before the illegal picks that have not been able to be controlled and that they take especially the races 70 and 80.

Let us remember that Jimmy Dranguet, Secretary of Security in Cali, ratified that subpoenas will be imposed and vehicles that participate in these illegal activities and do not have up-to-date documentation will be immobilized.

“We have seen that this activity of illegal chokes and dangerous maneuvers aboard motorcycles has resumed. Citizens have to understand that this is not the place to carry out these dangerous maneuvers that affect and jeopardize security”, explained Dranguet.

Additionally, it is known that in the area there is consumption of hallucinogenic substances, micro-trafficking and prostitution.

Faced with this situation, the official reiterated that those who participate in these crimes will also be captured.

IN CALI THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO DO WHAT THEY WANT! During this night a group of motorcyclists walk around the city as if the rules did not apply to them, they also entered the World Cup tunnel and simply closed it for several minutes to do stunts. 😬🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bXq5UBzQLD – Find out Cali – Cali News (@EnterateCali) July 29, 2023

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

