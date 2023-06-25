The US Supreme Court allows Biden to modify deportation priorities: what changes?

The court revives a policy for the detention and deportation of immigrants who pose a threat to public safety, which was blocked in 2022 by Texas and Louisiana.

The US Supreme Court has ruled this Friday in a case led by Republicans on the immigration policy of the Biden government, which was blocked for a long time and prioritizes the detention and deportation of immigrants who are considered a threat to public safety or who have recently crossed the border, reports Bloomberg.

Thus, the Biden Administration plans to end the approach of former President Donald Trump that focused more broadly on anyone who is in the national territory without authorization.

With a majority of eight votes to one, the court overturned the ruling of a federal judge, who last June blocked the ad nationwide in response to a lawsuit. from the states of Texas and Louisianaconsidering that they lacked the legal capacity to challenge the policy change and sufficient funds or personnel to deport the approximately 11 million people who are in the US illegally, details AP.

For their part, Texas and Louisiana maintained that the policy, issued in 2021, it allowed many immigrants with criminal records to remain free while their cases progressed, imposing burdens on state justice systems and violating a federal law that supposedly made detention mandatory.

According to The New York Times, this resolution is the second victory for the Biden Administration in the Supreme Court on immigration policy, in as many years. In 2022, the court approved Biden to end a program, known as ‘Stay in Mexico’which was implemented by the Republican Donald Trump since 2019, through which thousands of asylum seekers had to wait in Mexico for their applications to be processed.