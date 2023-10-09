The Value and Characteristics of the 50 Cent Dollar Coin: A Tribute to President Kennedy

The 50-cent coin, known as the Kennedy half dollar, minted in 1964 holds a significant value among coin collectors in the United States. This coin was introduced to honor the memory of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. The tragic event shocked both the American people and the rest of the world.

The decision to produce a coin featuring Kennedy’s bust was made a few months after his assassination in order to pay tribute to his legacy. Since 1964, with the exception of 1975 and 1976, when the United States celebrated its 200th anniversary of independence at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the John F. Kennedy half dollar has been minted.

Initially, the coin contained silver. However, the US Mint later decided to replace it with copper and nickel, taking it out of circulation. The obverse of the coin bears the face of former President Kennedy, while the reverse side showcases the presidential seal.

The design on the reverse side of the coin was created by Gilroy Roberts, who utilized a portrait that was originally made for Kennedy’s presidential medal. It features a ring of 50 stars, symbolizing the states, along with the presidential seal of the United States. On the obverse side, the words ‘Liberty’, ‘In God We Trust’, and the year of minting are inscribed. Additionally, the reverse side includes the phrases “United States of America” and “Half Dollar”. The coin was minted in Denver, Philadelphia, and San Francisco and weighs 11.340 grams, with a diameter of 1.205 inches or 30.61 millimeters and a thickness of 2.15 millimeters. Its composition consists of 8% nickel and 33% copper.

Nowadays, with the increased interest in collectible banknotes and coins, collectors have various options to sell their valuable items. Internet platforms like eBay, Amazon, and Mercado Libre offer opportunities for collectors to find potential buyers, although commissions may apply. Social media groups dedicated to collectibles also provide spaces for negotiations and interactions among enthusiasts. Numismatic houses, located worldwide, serve as potential buyers for rare and valuable coins and notes. However, for common items, one may only receive the standard market rate. Lastly, numismatic events conducted globally present exciting opportunities for collectors to trade or sell their unique pieces.

The Kennedy half dollar has undoubtedly become more than just a piece of currency but a valuable item for collectors and a symbol of the legacy left by President Kennedy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

