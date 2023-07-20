The values ​​of illiteracy and backwardness are not the values ​​of religion

Yemenat

Muhammad Muhammad al-Maqaleh

(1)

O guardian of politics issues other than meeting issues.

And now you are harassing people’s social issues, and people will not be silent

Twists are not all sis watch out.

(2)

The issue is very simple

the dust of the countryside by its grip on the city; He controls it, and the issues of shofat and maklef in the countryside are different from the issues of women in the city.

What is happening in Sanaa today is not the values ​​of religion, but the values ​​of illiteracy and backwardness.

(3)

When you say that I fear for the Yemeni girls of immorality, in the eyes of the people, it only means that you accuse them of immorality.

(4)

Even Saada does not resemble Dahyan in the veil, let alone Sanaa or Aden.

(5)

Their real position is towards science in general, and towards girls’ education in particular, and not just towards mixing.

(6)

Whoever accuses people of immorality, God will cover him up once or twice, but if he persists, a great scandal will happen to him, and he will no longer cover it up.

I am over sixty, and many people pretended to be virtuous in front of me, and I knew that they were not like that, until they persisted in violating people’s honor, so God exposed them and covered people, and I became convinced that bad deception only befalls its people.

(7)

The illiterate and the underprivileged, if he enters the city, is more ready than anyone else to deviate.

And he doesn’t see anything but says, “Oh, where is her house, God’s curse be upon her.”

(8)

When you look at yourselves that you are on the clear truth and others are hypocrites or disbelievers, it is natural that you look at criticism or advice as a conspiracy and evidence that people have gathered for you, so do not fear them, but challenge them and continue to crush their wickedness and shivers.

(9)

Anything left with you, any of the intellectuals and sane people..?

Look around, you might find one or two. Personally, I no longer see anything but new opportunistic faces that we did not know before.

(10)

What does it mean when the authority tells you to watch out for your daughters, O Khula?

Without a doubt, it is not advice but an accusation.

(11)

If you see the insane urging dirt on his nakedness; Tell him the rest of the other side, hero.

Like Khabani, it is called someone who hurts himself while he thinks he is challenging others.

(12)

It’s not a problem, do what you want with your women, if they are satisfied, that’s their right.

But do not impose your values ​​on the rest of the Jews, Haredim.

(13)

Teach your children love, not hate.

And the values ​​of goodness and giving in life, not the behavior of violence and terrorism.

Whoever teaches his children to hate people will only reap complexes and mental illnesses.

(14)

don’t give in to crowds; It is just scum, and when it is shaken off the squares and squares, you will find nothing behind it but flasks of Noman’s potatoes and the remnants of Ghawar pipes.

(15)

We were silent about the deviation of the straight line, until it bounced back.

(16)

It was said who is bankrupt

He said: He who preoccupies people with issues other than their fateful and living issues.

In another narration, those who became more inflamed with secondary Taliban issues than the students’ primary issues.

