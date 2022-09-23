Home News The vicar of Treviso will be bishop in Vicenza
Don Giuliano Brugnotto, the current vicar of the bishop of Treviso, will be the new bishop of Vicenza. The appointment was announced this morning shortly after 12 in Vicenza, in the bishopric, in the presence of Monsignor Beniamino Pizziol, the current bishop of Vicenza who had asked to be allowed to “retire”.

Don Giuliano Brugnotto, born in Carbonera in 1963, entered the seminary in 1974. On 19 May 1990 he was ordained a priest by the bishop Magnani. He received his doctorate in canon law from the Faculty of the Pontifical Gregorian University. Until 2001 he held the position of responsible for the episcopal celebrations and from 1997 to 2004 educator in the Seminary Theological Community. Since 2014 he has held the position of ecclesiastical assistant of the diocesan pastoral cooperators of Treviso and has held many other positions and teaching roles.

Congratulations from Luca Zaia, President of Veneto: «With the entrustment of the leadership of an important Venetian diocese, once again a priest from this region has been chosen by Pope Francis to be elected to the episcopal dignity. I express my warmest congratulations to Don Giuliano Brugnotto from Treviso and I am sure I will do it on behalf of all the Venetians ».

