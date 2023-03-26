Exclusive cooking and heating technology, you can buy it 24 hours a day if you want to eat

With the great leap forward of the vegetarian population in recent years, more and more people have changed their eating habits and become vegetarians. In order to provide more diverse and convenient choices for vegetarians, the leading brand of Nanyang vegetable and food catering, “Redang Island”, exclusively launched the “Original Frozen Steamed Fresh Automatic Vending Machine” that can be heated rapidly. It only takes one minute to produce one A nutritious meal, cooked to order just like the one served in the store, you can eat hot and delicious vegetable food 24 hours a day.

Appearance of Redang Island.Photo/Provided by Redang Island

Redang Island’s exclusive “Original Frozen Steam Fresh Vending Machine” has a rapid reheating function, which retains the oldest traditional steaming method and is suitable for a variety of different foods. It preserves the nutrients of the food through instant thawing and prevents food from being lost during heating. Nutritious, depending on the type of meal, the food can be thawed in 60 seconds to 120 seconds, and a nutritious meal can be served in as little as 1 minute at the fastest, so that the public can quickly enjoy their favorite hot food.

Redang Island’s exclusive smart vending machines all purchase local ingredients from Southeast Asia, and adjust the dishes to suit local tastes. Currently, there are “Thai Hot and Sour Vermicelli Pot”, “Mala Tang”, “Curry Rice”, “Laksa Noodles”, “Fresh Fragrance “Noodles” and other 5 meals are on sale, all of which are selected from the best-selling items in the store. After steaming, the dishes are fragrant, the vegetables are also emerald green, the rice and noodles are distinct and not soft, and the taste is delicious Just like the ones served in the store, you can’t eat the meals from the vending machines at all, and you can enjoy the hot and delicious Nanyang vegetable food anytime, anywhere.

Curry rice.Photo/Provided by Redang Island

You can enjoy hot laksa noodles in the store.Photo/Provided by Redang Island

Redang Island has long been committed to promoting a new life of plant-based food. The founder’s philosophy is to let the world‘s 7.7 billion people do the same thing, so that people will no longer suffer from famine, and can experience the beauty of life with their hearts, and animals will be free. Happy, the pastures are returned to the grasslands and forests, the temperature of the earth stops rising, and the most beautiful posture is regained. The smart vending machine is about to realize this dream, and it is expected that 7.7 billion people around the world can start to live a vegetable-style life, so that the whole Taiwan and even the world can eat vegetables 24 hours a day.

