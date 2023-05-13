The winner of Eurovision 2023 was Lorin of Sweden

The 67th international song contest “Eurovision-2023”, which was held this year on behalf of Ukraine and with the participation of the Ukrainian team and artists, ended in Liverpool. Representatives of 26 countries competed for victory in the final.

According to the results of the votes of the TV viewers and the national jury, the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest was the singer Lorin from Sweden. This is already the seventh victory of this country at the competition. Therefore, the competition will be held next year

The Ukrainian group TVORCHI with the song Heart Of Steel took … place. The musicians had to perform during the air raid in Ukraine. A few minutes before the band’s performance, Russia attacked our country with missiles. It was in Ternopil, the native city of the artists, that there were explosions at that time. It was not easy for guys whose relatives were in Ternopil to go on stage.

The first ten finalists look like this:

Sweden

Finland

Israel

Italy

Norway

Ukraine

Belgium

Estonia

Austria

Czech Republic

Last year’s Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra opened the show powerfully. They sang the famous “Stefania” and presented a new track. And the Go_A band “gave noise”, their Eurovision songs were performed by Jamala, Tina Karol, Verka Serdyuchka, singing between the exits of the participants during the flag parade.

