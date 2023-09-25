The winner of the Matsalu nature film festival was a Belgian film about pigs

Festival awards. Kristin Kunz

The main prize of the Matsalu Nature Film Festival was won by a Belgian film about urban pigs, who are kept together in a wasteland between the railway and a parking lot, on the edge of the city, where volunteers feed them with leftovers from nearby restaurants and shops. The story is told from the point of view of the pigs. At first, everything seems like an earthly paradise. Pigs get plenty of food and arouse lively interest, but gradually life begins to change. The surrounding city disturbs being more and more. Summer turns to autumn, the cage falls apart and the future is dark.

In the jury’s opinion, the provocative and silent narrator “New Weevils” makes us think about the relationship between humans and animals.

“The Matsalu nature film festival has always been a place where we can share the wonder of nature

and to raise important environmental issues,” noted the main organizer of the festival, Silvia Lotman.

Tomorrow the winning films will be seen in Lihula. The program can be found on the festival website www.maff.ee.

