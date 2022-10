At 16.40 yesterday afternoon, the Lord’s anointed handed over his Italy to the Lord’s anointed, which has never been our Italy, and “the patonza has stopped spinning”. The man of the providence of the right has in fact given the scepter to the woman of the providence of the right, a creature that for 14 years has not understood and despised, a bizarre which he did not even admit to exist and even, when he was his minister, did not he didn’t even remember the name.