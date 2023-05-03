The world-famous TV show for entrepreneurs is coming to Slovakia

The Jama levová show is aimed at courageous entrepreneurs who are not afraid to appear in front of demanding investors. If they convince them that they are the right ones, they can get not only money for their original business.

Courageous entrepreneurs have the opportunity to receive a significant financial investment for their business idea. Thanks to the reality show Dragons’ Den, during the 22 years of broadcasting, investors have invested approximately 600 million dollars in businesses. In Slovakia, the show will be called Jama levova and it will be brought to the screens by Markíza TV in cooperation with Slovak Savings Bank.

The principle of the show is simple. Entrepreneurs will present their idea or an existing company to five investors, who will invest their own money in the best or most interesting projects and help them succeed with expert advice or valuable contacts. In exchange, they get a share in the company.

“As the largest bank in Slovakia, we care about the country’s success story. A healthy business environment should be part of it. We believe in the future of business, good ideas, innovations, and that is why we are happy that together with TV Markíza we are bringing this great world show to Slovakia, which can contribute to the development of the entrepreneurship of Slovenian women and Slovaks.” says Norbert Hovančák, member of the Board of Directors of Slovenská sporiteľna, who is responsible for corporate banking.

Interested parties may have an existing business from any industry or just an idea. A small business, a family business, a million-dollar startup that needs a strong partner to break through in the world. The more interesting the subject of business, the story or the idea, the greater the chance of success. In addition to money, the selected candidates will receive exclusive media space on the screens of the most watched Slovak television, allowing them to reach out to new clients or partners.

The Dragons’Den format originated in Japan, where it was invented and shown on Nippon TV for the first time in 2001. More than 40 adaptations have already been broadcast around the world, such as Shark Tank, Die Höhle der Löwen, Imperiul Leilor or Den D in the Czech Republic.

The new Jama Levova show will be launched by TV Markíza in the fall of this year.