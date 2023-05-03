Driving report McLaren Artura

An the best way, says the man when handing over the vehicle, turn left here and then right, the road is better there. Of course, with a super sports car complete with Formula 1 gene, curbs are the maximum of bumpy feelings, nobody is keen on potholes or cobblestones, especially not front apron and underbody.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

However, the special caution would not have been necessary, because the Artura is also a McLaren. That means: fully suitable for everyday use, in principle. It only touches down when the ride is designed to be very casual, and there is a lift for the front axle on board for climbing curbs. This allows you to concentrate on driving, which gives you some comfort, and on the special features that manifest themselves in a yellow sticker in the trunk. “Emergency personnel: Turn off the ignition. Cut through the HVL belt at the indicated point. Cut the 12v belt at the two specified points,” it says, together with the pictorial indication that 12 volts can be found at the front and more than 200 in the middle.