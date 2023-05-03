Home » Ed Sheeran declares that he will leave music if he loses his trial
Ed Sheeran He has declared his retirement from music pending the outcome of his plagiarism sentence. In 2016, the pop star was sued by Ed Townsend, one of the co-writers of the classic song by marvin gaye “Let’s Get It On”, who accused him of copying said theme in “Thinking Out Loud”. The charges allege that Sheeran y Amy Wadge they copied the rhythm from the 1973 song, as well as an ascending four-chord sequence. The whistleblower references “striking similarities” between the two copyright-infringing tracks. Sheeran denies claims he copied the song from Gaye.

Speaking in court in Manhattan on Monday, May 1, the artist allegedly took the stand to insist that he would “finish” the music if he was found guilty, the news outlet stated. MailOnline. “If that happens, it’s over, I’ll stop,” said the artist. “I find it really insulting to spend my whole life being a performer and songwriter and have someone cut it down,” he added. During the case, the attorney for Sheeran, Irene Wolftold the court that the “sincere song” was written “without copying” to Gaye and features elements commonly used in pop music. However, the lawyer Ben Crump retaliated, claiming the singer “confessed” to copying Gaye when he mixed the two songs at a live show.

