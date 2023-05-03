Home » Football: Haaland breaks Premier League goal record – sport.ORF.at
Football: Haaland breaks Premier League goal record – sport.ORF.at

Football: Haaland breaks Premier League goal record – sport.ORF.at

Already five games before the end of the season, Erling Haaland broke the goal record in the English Premier League. The Norwegian scored his 35th league goal in the 2022/23 championship in Manchester City’s 3-0 home win on Wednesday night in a follow-up game against West Ham United. Man City retook Arsenal’s lead in the standings and are on course to defend their title.

Haaland surpassed the previous record holders Alan Shearer (1994/95 with Blackburn Rovers) and Andy Cole (1993/94 with Newcastle United), who both had 42 games of the season at their disposal. The goals for Josep Guardiola’s team against the relegation candidates were scored by Haaland (70′), Nathan Ake (50′) and Phil Foden (85′).

Man City is now one point ahead of the Gunners again – with one game played less. The “Citizens”, who are also in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals, still have to deal with Leeds United, Everton, Chelsea, Brighton at Hove Albion and Brentford in the league. Arsenal are yet to play third-placed Newcastle, as well as Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool can still dream of the Champions League

Liverpool, meanwhile, kept alive the small dream of a place in the Champions League. The Reds celebrated their fifth win in a row with a 1-0 win over Fulham and reduced the gap to fourth-placed Manchester United to four points. However, Jürgen Klopp’s team played two more games, but thanks to a penalty goal by Mohamed Salah (39th) they consolidated fifth place.

For Klopp, it could have been the last game on the bench for the time being because of his referee criticism after the 4-3 home win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. As a repeat offender, the German faces a severe fine or even a ban. Klopp has until Friday to present his view of things in a statement to the English Football Association FA.

English Premier League, 34th Round and Supplementary Matches

Saturday, April 29th:
Crystal Palace West Ham 4:3
Brentford Nottingham 2:1
Brighton Wolverhampton 6:0
Sunday April 30:
Bournemouth Leeds * 4:1
Fulham Manchester City 1:2
Manchester United ** Aston Villa 1:0
Newcastle Southampton 3:1
Liverpool Tottenham 4:3
Monday, May 1st:
Leicester Everton 2:2
Tuesday, May 2nd:
Arsenal Chelsea 3:1
Wednesday, May 3rd:
Manchester City West Ham 3:0
Liverpool Fulham 1:0
Thursday, May 4th:
Brighton Manchester United 9 p.m

* Wöber from the 34th minute
** Sabitzer until the 86th minute

Tabel:

