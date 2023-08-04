The young Samaria woman Nataly Ramírez Jiménez dies in the United States

The tragic news of the death of Nataly Milagros Ramírez Jiméneza young professional in graphic design and a native of Santa Marta, has deeply touched her family and friends.

Nataly, who decided to take a new course in her life in January of this year, looking for new opportunities in MiamiUnited States, left an indelible void in the hearts of those who knew her.

She was a woman full of talent and enthusiasm. Her last job in Colombia was at the Renault dealership in Santa Marta. However, the departure of her mother, Betty Jimenez, in 2021, left a deep mark on her heart and she began to feel the effects of sadness and depression. Although she sought professional help and was preparing to start psychological therapy, the shadow of the loss seemed to overcome her strength.

Yesterday, August 3, the family received the painful news of Nataly’s death., who had decided to make a tragic decision. Nataly lived with his brother Jorge Ramírez, but was in the process of moving to another relative’s house. In a moment of deep anguish, he went to a friend’s house on the 20th floor of a residential building in Miami, where, Feeling alone and overwhelmed with grief, she made an irreversible decision and jumped into the void..

His father, Jesus Alfonso Ramirez, is devastated by the loss of his beloved daughter. Close relatives stated that her mother’s departure had a profound psychological impact on Nataly, who expressed her desire to meet with her on numerous occasions.

The sensitive death of Nataly Milagros Ramírez Jiménez leaves a great void in the family and in those who shared unforgettable moments with her. Her loved ones remember her as a talented woman, full of life and with an ever-present smile. Despite the distance from her, her memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

