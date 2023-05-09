Theft of valuable books, bribery – the criminal trail of People’s Deputy Trubitsyn

Deputy from “Servant of the People” Vladyslav Trubitsyn, who is suspected of receiving a bribe of 1.39 million hryvnias for placing trading points in Kyiv, was wanted in Yerevan for stealing valuable books from the National Library of Armenia. People’s deputy Volodymyr Ariev reported this in his post on Facebook.

“I am a little shocked by someone who is an active player of the ruling team today. After I wrote about the criminal adventures of Vladyslav Trubitsyn, a member of the Kyiv City Council from “Servants of the People”, it turned out that he had been involved in petty crimes for at least 19 years. Yes, he is currently under investigation by NABU for receiving a bribe of 1.39 million hryvnias for “rishalovo” to place small trading points in Kyiv, but earlier he had fewer opportunities. 10 years ago, a criminal case was opened against him and his accomplices in Yerevan for stealing valuable books from the National Library of Armenia, but he escaped.”– says Ariev.

According to the people’s deputy, these are not the only criminal cases where Trubitsyn is accused.

“It turns out that in 2004, Trubitsyn was under investigation and trial in Izyum, Kharkiv region, for forging an energy inspection inspector’s certificate. With this certificate, he was detained at the Izyum Market. At that time, energy supervision inspectors went to communal and private markets and stupidly took bribes from the management in order not to notice the violations that were in every bazaar. Probably, Trubitsyn came to a “foreign” territory and was received with a fake. However, forgive me for the tautology, judging by the court’s decision, Trubitsyn was able to resolve the issue and was released “for the first time” without a sentence. As it turns out, it was in vain”— noted Volodymyr Aryev.

He also draws attention to the fact that despite all the criminal cases, Trubitsyn is still the head of the Kyiv City Council’s commission on entrepreneurship and development, despite all attempts to remove him.

“…He is still the chairman of the Kyiv City Council’s commission on entrepreneurship and improvement. And despite the attempts of the deputies of the Kyiv City Council to remove Trubitsyn, he remained in office, despite a new attempt to shake off another bribe on Obolon, which is already being reported in the media. Actually, such characters today create the face of power with corruption, bribery, and pettiness. I hope that now NABU and VAKS will not let him go, as the Izyum court did.”– summed up Ariev.

