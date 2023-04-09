After suffering a knee injury that left him without activity for almost 6 months, the Colombian Luis Díaz would now be available to reinforce the attack of a Liverpool that is not going through its best moment.

Jurgen Klopp said that the peasant “spent a lot of time injured and they have to be careful” so “the plan is for him to be available against Leeds.”

Luis Díaz would be available this April 17 to face Leeds for date 31 of the Premier League. The Reds come from being eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid and in the local league they are out of qualifying for European leagues.

⚠️ LUIS DÍAZ: “The plan with Luis is for him to be available against Leeds (04/17). Luis looks good and everything is fine. He spent a lot of time injured and we have to be careful. He probably will not be called up for Sunday (against Arsenal) ”: Jurgen Klopp a few minutes ago at the wheel of… pic.twitter.com/ZOUG1xXjUM — Gustavo Lopez (@guslopezinfo) April 7, 2023

This is the second time that there is talk of a possible return of the Colombian, since it was also said that he would be available to play against Manchester City. Liverpool would then wait for the player’s “100% recovery” before adding him to the starting roster.