At the event he attended in Cali last weekend, to learn about the successful experience of social work carried out by the Cali business sector and youth leaders from popular neighborhoods, who are part of the Compromiso Valle initiative, President Gustavo Petro focused his intervention on defending the 200 young people on the front line who are deprived of their liberty for their alleged participation in criminal acts during the 2021 national strike.

The young people who attended the event expected the president to talk about concrete opportunities for education and employability, many of them were part of the “front line”, but beyond participating in the blockades they did not attempt against anyone’s life or destroy property neither public nor private, and today they lead projects with a social impact in their communities.

What will these young people, who protested peacefully and who are transforming leaders today, think when they hear that the President of the Republic continues to be pigeonholed in defense of those who fell into excesses, when he should dedicate himself to working hand in hand with those who are helping to build a better future?

It is a mistake to describe as “revenge” the capture of those accused of crimes that range from damage to the property of others and violence against a public servant to conspiracy to commit a crime, simple kidnapping, homicide and torture, since during the social outbreak there were millions of young people who took to the streets, and only 200 are imprisoned and accused of illegal actions.

President Petro must be more responsible in his statements in this regard, because in addition to stimulating hatred, it can encourage an erroneous conviction that youth and protest are safe-conducts for committing crimes.

What is expected of the president is to shake hands with the millions of peaceful young people in Colombia who need an opportunity.

