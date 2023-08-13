There will be downturns and power outages in 7 municipalities of Cesar

He National Dispatch Centerentity in charge of the operation of the National Interconnected System of Colombia, assured that there could be neglect in the provision of electricity service in some municipalities operated by Afiniaduring this weekend.

Also read: “What we do is to prevent the inhabitants of Valledupar from getting sick”: Emdupar

This preventive measure is due to the programming of maintenance work at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) Regasification plant, which supports thermal generation in the Colombian electric power system.

In that sense, Afinia reported that it is prepared to take actions to neglect the provision of the service in 10 municipalities of the department of Bolívar and 7 municipalities of the department of Cesar, in case there is a high demand during peak hours.

If required, cargo restrictions will be implemented in the territories that comprise the corregimiento El Desastre, Becerril, La Paz, San Diego, Codazzi, Manaure, La Loma and Bosconia.

From the department of Bolívar, Zambrano, San Jacinto, San Juan Nepomuceno, El Guamo, Calamar, Mompox, San Estanislao, Magangué, Las Lobas and Río Viejo would be affected.

“RATIONAL USE”

In view of this situation, Afinia called on the community to “make rational and efficient use of electrical energy during this period, with the purpose of collaborating in the reduction of demand and thus contributing to avoiding or mitigating possible restrictions in the electrical supply”.

Do not stop reading: The immanent risk of energy rationing

“These measures are part of a joint effort to safeguard the integrity and quality of the electricity supply in the areas under the operation of Afinia”the company assured.