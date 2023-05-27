There will be water cuts in Valledupar due to heavy rains

On the morning of this Saturday, May 27, the Valledupar Public Services, Aqueduct and Sewerage Company, Emdupar, announced that due to the heavy rains that have been recorded in recent days, the water has high levels of turbidity, so the service will be suspended during the day.

According to the company, the water stored in the Treatment Plant presents high levels of turbiditieswhich exceed the parameters so it is not suitable for human consumption.

“During the night there have been turbidities that exceed the treatment parameters of our system, due to rain, which will affect the continuity of the service. We have been working to normalize the service”, expressed the company on social networks.

@EmduparESP informs: That during the night there have been turbidities that exceed the treatment parameters of our system, due to rain, which will affect the continuity of the service. We have been working to normalize the service. pic.twitter.com/pahbonWWK0 — Emdupar SA-ESP (@EmduparESP) May 27, 2023

Some sectors of the city have already reported the absence of the precious liquid.

“They suspended the water service now due to the rains, and when it doesn’t rain it’s the same situation. In the Barrio Obrero in Valledupar we have been online for 4 months and so far in May, without this service being normalized and timely paying for this service that is not received”, said a user on Twitter.