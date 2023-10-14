These are some of the destinations in Latin America for bird lovers and Ecuador is one of them.

The passion for bird watching is becoming increasingly stronger in the Latin American region, which

with its diversity of fauna and flora, it is characterized by having some of the main destinations for

birdwatching lovers. This fascinating tourist activity has become a powerful

tool to promote biodiversity and ecotourism.

In less than a month Ecuador will host an important bird fair in the region, and

Taking advantage of the topic as inspiration, the team at KAYAK, the leading travel metasearch engine in the

world, recommends these 3 destinations in South America rich in birdwatching, and the best time

to visit them.

COLOMBIA is one of the countries with the greatest diversity of birds on the planet. According to the Association

Colombiana de Ornithologia, has 1966 species of birds registered until 2022, of which

79 are endemic such as the Iris-billed Toucan, the Paramuno Hummingbird or the Antioquia Manakin. The

Mururito Natural Reserve, in the department of Meta, has 562 types of different birds and

It is one of the most visited places in Colombian land for this purpose.

● How to get there: Fly from Quito to Bogotá. To get to Villavicencio, the capital of Meta,

You can rent a car and drive about 5 and a half hours to reach the destination.

● When to Travel: From February 18 to 24, 2024 according to the best time to travel, with flights

from $218.PERU, for its part, has 1800 birds registered according to the CORBID Observatory, of which approximately 120 are endemic such as the Grey-breasted Antbird, the Puno Poult or the Blue-bellied Thornbill. In the Madre de Dios region, the Manu National Park and the Tambopata River stand out, places where bird lovers can easily observe up to

5002 species.How to get there: Fly from Quito to Cuzco, where you can take a bus or rent a vehicle to travel by road to Paucartambo or Atalaya. To get to the National Park, you will have to embark on river transport, since much of the site is only accessible by river. Navigation time may vary depending on the specific location you choose to visit within the park, but generally takes several hours.When to Travel: February 13-19 depending on the best time to travel, with flights starting at $369.ECUADOR is known in the world of ornithology as a small giant, since despite its size, it has 1,722 registered birds (approximately 18% of the world total), according to INABIO, of which 132 are typical of the country in the middle of the world, such as Andean Toucan in Chocó, the Mangrove Finch in the Galapagos Islands or the Black-headed Manakin in the Amazon jungle.