KOYO – Would You Miss It?

Would You Miss It?

(Punk| Hardcore Punk | PopPunk)

Label: Pure Noise Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 29.09.2023

KOYO are a bit of the new kids on the block when it comes to the hardcore pop punk scene. The five-piece band, founded in New York in 2020, left a lasting impression with their first EP “Painting Words Into Lines”. With their talent for connecting the different generations of East Coast punk and hardcore, KOYO managed to sign a record deal with Pure Noise Records. There you will be in good company alongside bands like BELMONT, FOUR YEAR STRONG, KNUCKLE PUCK and the legends of LESS THAN JAKE.

“51st State” is the name of the first song on the album and it starts with fat drum rolls, the guitars come in and in the first verse Joey’s powerful vocals hit us over the ears. The seamless transition from the verse into the first chorus is absolutely harmonious and, while we’re at it, the polyphonic harmonies also stand out. In the bridge the boys hit a break down and change the rhythm. A strong start to the album!

“You’re On The List (Minus One)” continues with more power. Lead and rhythm guitars hit at the same time right from the start and immediately afterwards the vocals started again. Hard down-stroke rhythms and variety in the vocals really mix up the verse and chorus, and in between the drums shine with short but extremely strong fills and transitions.

A distorted guitar, followed by a short snare roll, opens “Life’s A Pill”. In the verse, the bass comes into its own with its metallic sound. The band did a particularly good job of transitioning in this song. The change from the powerful chorus to the verse is very smooth and after the second chorus there is a well-balanced rhythm change into the quieter bridge. The lead guitar shreds a lick in the background and a few “double cracker” hits on the snare herald the final part of the song. The drums hit hard and guitars and bass drive the song over the finishing line.

With “I Might Not”, we first hear everything through a filter, but you can already tell that it’s about to start in full force. Straight forward punk beat and off we go into the mosh pit. The verse starts relatively calmly before the intensity is increased again and it goes straight into the chorus again. This definitely shines with its choppy rhythm, which ensures even more heaviness.

Although “Flatline Afternoon” also starts fast, things become a little quieter overall for the first time. The voice is in the foreground and Sal accompanies the vocals with a constant snare drum roll. The bridge is absolutely amazing, there is a huge breakdown, screams, drum rolls, hard guitar rhythms, all the pieces are played here. You could also say we’re taking a little excursion towards metal core, but it just fits damn well – unfortunately awesome!

The hardcore sound of the guitars, the metallic bass and the bludgeoning drums, coupled with the aggressive vocals, run through the album. In the last song “Crushed” the album ends with a slightly filtered fadeout – a solid conclusion.

“Would You Miss It?” is a full-on hard core pop punk album that will delight many fans of the genre! I’m looking forward to the band coming to Vienna.

Tracklist „Would You Miss It?“:

1. 51st State

2. You’re On The List (minus one)

3. Melinda (Life’s a Pill

4. I Might Not

5. Flatline Afternoon

6. Anthem

7. Sayonara Motel

8. Message Like a Bomb

9. What’s Left To Say

10. Postcards

11. Crushed

Total playing time: 30:16

Band-Links:

