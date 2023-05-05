THE HIVES – announce new album “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons”!

Swedish rock ‘n’ roll heroes THE HIVES are back this summer with their first studio album in over a decade. Today the band announces The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, which will be released on August 11th, 2023 via world-leading music distributor FUGA.

The announcement coincides with the release of the powerful opening track “Bogus Operandi”, whose haunting and explosive yet gentle sound, bursting with wild energy, has become the iconic band’s signature and sets the tone for the entire project. The exciting, gory and downright stylish music video for the song was directed by Aube Perrie (Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion) and produced by Pulse Films. The announcement and new single follow performances in LA and NYC this month that sold out in less than 60 seconds and a UK/EU arena tour with the ARCTIC MONKEYS in the spring.

As the album’s macabre title suggests, the band’s long absence from the studio wasn’t a hiatus, but more of a horror story. The Hives now admit they haven’t seen or spoken to their founder, mentor and songwriter, the spotlight-avoiding Randy Fitzsimmons, since the release of Lex Hives (2012). Following the recent discovery of a hidden obituary and cryptic poem in the local newspaper of the Northwestern town where The Hives hail, the band members were taken to Fitzsimmons’ tombstone. When the band dug up the newly buried ground, what they found was not a body, but several tapes, suits, and a piece of paper with the words “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” written like a title. Whether this is a joke or Fitzsimmons’ opening gambit remains to be seen. The tapes that were discovered contained the demos that would become the twelve new songs on The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

Commenting on the new album, frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist explains: “There’s no such thing as maturity or shit, because who the hell wants mature rock ‘n’ roll? That’s always where people get it wrong, I think. It’s like rock ‘n’ roll, only more grown-up”, nobody wants that! It literally takes the good out of it. Rock ‘n’ roll never grows up, he’s a perpetual teenager and that’s what this album feels like, which is because of our enthusiasm – and you can’t fake that.”

Bassist The Johan And Only joins Chris Dangerous, Vigilante Carlstroem, Nicholaus Arson and Howlin’ Pelle as a full member of The Hives after Dr. Matt Destruction left the band. Producer Patrik Berger captures the band’s punk energy and penchant for hits with his own roots in the Swedish punk scene and his work with Lana Del Rey, Robyn and Charli XCX.

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl. A special limited edition Glow in the Dark vinyl and poster will be available exclusively through the band’s own web store. Fans who pre-order the album through the band’s UK webstore will gain access to an exclusive May 10th pre-sale to the band’s London underplay at The Garage on June 13th.

In the 25 years since The Hives have conquered the world, they’ve sold out stadiums and shared the stage with everyone from AC/DC to the Rolling Stones. SPIN calls The Hives “the best live band on the planet” and Howlin’ Pelle “rock’s greatest frontman”, and the BBC called the band “a force of nature”. Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of their top 100 albums of the decade, and “Hate To Say I Told You So” made Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000s. They have sold millions of albums worldwide and have been certified multiple times Gold by the RIAA. Since Lex Hives, the band have released the double A-side I’m Alive/Good Samaritan in 2019, as well as a live album through Third Man Records and have embarked on a string of worldwide tours. The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons marks a true renaissance.

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons tracklist:

1. Bogus Operandi

2. Trapdoor Solution

3. Countdown To Shutdown

4. Rigor Mortis Radio

5. Stick Up

6. Smoke & Mirrors

7. Crash Into The Weekend

8. Two Kinds Of Trouble

9. The Way The Story Goes

10. The Bomb

11. What Did I Ever Do To You?

12. Step Out Of The Way

