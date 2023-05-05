E-prescription meets online appointment management | press portal

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Berlin/ Bad Neustadt ad Saale (ots)

How can the e-prescription be embedded even better in everyday practice? A new service is about to start at the Medical Care Center (MVZ) Campus Bad Neustadt of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. “We want to give patients easy access to e-prescriptions,” says Julian Schäfer (RHÖN-KLINIKUM IT-Service GmbH, Team Leader Medical Systems & eHealth). If the e-prescription is to be used, healthcare facilities would have to integrate the application into their offers, Julian Schäfer continues.

And this is what the new process looks like: When booking appointments with an online appointment booking tool, patients of the MVZ can now select special appointment slots for prescription collection. They indicate what medication they need and then choose how they want to receive their new prescription. They either collect the prescription from the MVZ or they receive the e-prescription directly in their e-prescription app. The ordering of e-prescriptions runs completely online. “Imagine the patient wants to order a prescription by phone, but the line in his practice is always busy,” explains Katharina Rammig (RHÖN-KLINIKUM Bad Neustadt Campus, Head of Outpatient Medicine). Especially during waves of illness, it can sometimes be difficult to get through in practice. “If you can now get the prescription online using an appointment booking tool, it’s very convenient for the patients,” Katharina Rammig continues. And the patients also save themselves the trip to the practice. “Particularly chronically ill people or people who are not mobile benefit from it,” explains gematik product manager Hannes Neumann. If you use the e-prescription app, receive the e-prescription directly and redeem it at a pharmacy with a courier service, you can even save yourself a trip to the pharmacy.

There are also advantages for the medical staff. By ordering prescriptions online, the practice team always has an overview of all inquiries. Misunderstandings on the phone are avoided, practice processes are more efficient – and the number of patients in the practice decreases. The patients then also benefit from this, for example through shorter waiting times. “The new e-prescription process at MVZ Campus Bad Neustadt is a promising way for healthcare facilities to integrate e-prescriptions into their digital infrastructure,” says Hannes Neumann. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG would like to continue down this path. In mid-May, the e-prescription appointment booking is also to be introduced in the MVZ in Frankfurt an der Oder.

Various practices, clinics and pharmacies in Germany are now working with the e-prescription, which is also shown by gematik’s TI dashboard. As of today (May 4, 2023), more than 1.7 million e-prescriptions have been redeemed in pharmacies.

More info:

gematik GmbH | Head of Communications

Martin Schmalz

T. +49 30 40041-247 | Press Office +49 03 40041-441 | [email protected]

Original content from: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, transmitted by news aktuell