From now on, the subsidized food bag distributed through the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP)

They will include products from the Nutrivida line, developed by the team of the National Institute of Nutrition (INN) with scientific standards, President Nicolás Maduro announced this Friday.

Maduro explained that the line is made up of four products made from rice and corn: Nutrichicha, Nutricereal, Nutricrema de arroz and Nutrifororo, with which it is intended to guarantee a significant percentage of the recommended daily intake of carbohydrates, proteins and various micronutrients. without sacrificing flavor or versatility of use.

Clap bags are estimated to reach 7.5 million homes

Although all the products will eventually be added to the bag, which reaches some 7.5 million homes, in the first instance Nutrichicha will be distributed, an instant powder made with rice flour and milk, which allows the traditional Venezuelan drink to be prepared.

Clap

The INN pointed out that although they are appropriate foods for the consumption of the entire population, they are initially aimed at children and adolescents, as well as pregnant and lactating women, since these groups require greater nutritional contributions.

It was also reported that in addition to being produced with local raw materials, the Nutrivida line is free of gluten and additives, which makes it suitable for consumption by people with celiac disease or with other special needs.

