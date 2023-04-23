Home » These are the nationalities of deportees from Sudanese territory
Image: AFP

Hespress – dpaSunday, April 23, 2023 – 15:05

Today, Sunday, Saudi media reported that a number of nationals of sister countries who were evacuated from Sudan had begun to leave for their countries.

And the Saudi “Al-Ikhbariya” channel reported today that these nationals left the city of Jeddah after providing them with all care.

And the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, yesterday, Saturday, the arrival of the Kingdom’s citizens who were evacuated from Sudan, and a number of nationals of brotherly and friendly countries, including diplomats and international officials, in an evacuation operation carried out by the Royal Saudi Navy with the support of various branches of the armed forces.

The same ministry indicated that the number of Saudi citizens who were evacuated reached 91, while the number of people who were evacuated from brotherly and friendly countries reached 66, representing the nationalities of Kuwait, Qatar, the Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh and the Philippines. Canada, and Burkina Faso.

