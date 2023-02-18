Home News These are the university courses with the most regretful graduates
News

These are the university courses with the most regretful graduates

by admin
These are the university courses with the most regretful graduates

Through a survey carried out by the LinkedIn platform and ZipRecruiter, it was determined which are the professions with more regretful graduates.

With the question:If you went back to the University today, would you choose the same degree?”the platforms determined which are the university careers with the most regretful students.

THE DATA

After posting the question, 3,190 users from LinkedIn responded, of which the 38% I would study a career other than yours if I were to start over.

While in ZipRecruiter, an American portal, the data showed that the 44% of 1,500 unemployed they regret having studied their career.

JOURNALISM, THE CAREER WITH THE MOST REGRET

As in other surveys, the list of races with the most regrets is headed by Journalismwith the 87%; followed by Sociology with 72%; Fine Arts, also with 72%, and Communication with the 64%.

Education (61%); Marketing and Management (60%); Clinical Assistance (58%); Political Science (56%); Biology (52%); English Language and Literature (52%).

On the other hand, Computer Science was the career with the most satisfied students, after the study showed that 72% of people would choose this career again.

See also  The future of small Belluno shops in the hands of young people: documentary and commercials to relaunch the shops

You may also like

At least 68 dead in Islamic State attack...

Maderas Chocó Prosecutor’s Office: “Embezzlement in the UTCH...

Young Icetex beneficiaries say they feel cheated

JEP will hold a hearing on versions of...

The emotional song of Leandro Díaz’s youngest son...

Glacier melts at the end of the world

Solemn Eucharist for the 70 years of the...

Fake journals defraud a pair of siblings in...

Hospital yellow alert declared during Carnival celebration in...

Will there be a taxi driver strike on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy