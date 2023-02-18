Through a survey carried out by the LinkedIn platform and ZipRecruiter, it was determined which are the professions with more regretful graduates.

With the question:If you went back to the University today, would you choose the same degree?”the platforms determined which are the university careers with the most regretful students.

THE DATA

After posting the question, 3,190 users from LinkedIn responded, of which the 38% I would study a career other than yours if I were to start over.

While in ZipRecruiter, an American portal, the data showed that the 44% of 1,500 unemployed they regret having studied their career.

JOURNALISM, THE CAREER WITH THE MOST REGRET

As in other surveys, the list of races with the most regrets is headed by Journalismwith the 87%; followed by Sociology with 72%; Fine Arts, also with 72%, and Communication with the 64%.

Education (61%); Marketing and Management (60%); Clinical Assistance (58%); Political Science (56%); Biology (52%); English Language and Literature (52%).

On the other hand, Computer Science was the career with the most satisfied students, after the study showed that 72% of people would choose this career again.